First Alert Forecast: summer opens with brief heating trend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The summer solstice, at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, marks the beginning of the new, famously hot season for the Cape Fear Region.
Your First Alert Forecast opens with a heating trend as a high pressure ridge rebuilds. Expect temperatures to crest in the upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday and deeper 90s Wednesday. As humidity gradually becomes more palpable, heat index may add a couple of extra perceived points to the temperature, but the added moisture will not immediately convert to rain chances. Though not 100%, some of the best odds for a shower or storm of the forecast period will hold until Thursday.
Though the tropics are inactive now, vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year
