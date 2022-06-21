First Alert Forecast: summer opens with brief heating trend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The summer solstice, at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, marks the beginning of the new, famously hot season for the Cape Fear Region.

Astronomical summer begins this Tuesday with the highest sun angle of the year and, at least by a couple of seconds, Wilmington's longest day of the year. pic.twitter.com/OiBr9mI8PC — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 21, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast opens with a heating trend as a high pressure ridge rebuilds. Expect temperatures to crest in the upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday and deeper 90s Wednesday. As humidity gradually becomes more palpable, heat index may add a couple of extra perceived points to the temperature, but the added moisture will not immediately convert to rain chances. Though not 100%, some of the best odds for a shower or storm of the forecast period will hold until Thursday.

For the Cape Fear Region, summer will begin with a brief heating trend. pic.twitter.com/80hxmAIZ8v — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) June 21, 2022

