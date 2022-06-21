Senior Connect
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summer opens with brief heating trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, June 20, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The summer solstice, at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, marks the beginning of the new, famously hot season for the Cape Fear Region.

Your First Alert Forecast opens with a heating trend as a high pressure ridge rebuilds. Expect temperatures to crest in the upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday and deeper 90s Wednesday. As humidity gradually becomes more palpable, heat index may add a couple of extra perceived points to the temperature, but the added moisture will not immediately convert to rain chances. Though not 100%, some of the best odds for a shower or storm of the forecast period will hold until Thursday.

Catch details your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Though the tropics are inactive now, vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

