Pender County Commissioners approve broadband internet spots for rural areas

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -Pender County commissioners unanimously approved eight broadband internet spots to be built in rural areas of the county. It’s a major boost for residents in areas where internet access is inconsistent.

The internet expansion is possible through Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative and a federal grant designated for rural communities. The special use permit was approved on Monday night, but will still have to meet the conditions of the planning board.

“It should make their life much more convenient,” said Commissioners’ Chair David Piepmeyer. “Hopefully it will afford them the opportunity to make some decisions on how they want to educate their children, or how to work, whether that be remotely.”

The board also unanimously approved a 127 acre sand mine off of U.S. 421. The mine is proposed to be 35 feet deep, and would be a wet mining site. The applicant said that no discharge or waste would leak into nearby rivers, it would drain internally.

The mine would only actually operate about 2 to 3 weeks for draining, and that would provide about 4 to 5 months of sand to sell before repeating the cycle.

There were some concerns about the buffers around the mine, but commissioners unanimously approved the special use permit for the project, citing so much development coming to the county and how much sand is in demand.

