Brunswick County Commissioners pledge $3M to help rebuild dams in Boiling Spring Lakes

Commissioners in Brunswick County voted Monday night to provide three million dollars to help rebuild the dams in Boiling Spring Lakes that burst from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rains in 2018.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Brunswick County voted Monday night to approve a request from leaders in Boiling Spring Lakes, and pledged three million dollars to help rebuild the dams that burst from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rains in 2018.

The county will provide $750,000 to the city in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Since 2018, city has been on a mission to rebuild the dams and repair Alton Lennon Road, which also washed out in the storm. Estimates show it will cost about $52 million.

The state allocated 14 million dollars in its’ recently passed budget. FEMA will cover some of the cost as well. The city might finance about $15 million through raised property taxes.

Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte lives in Boiling Spring Lakes. “This will not be us writing a check for $3 million to the city of Boiling Spring Lakes,” said Forte. “This will be contingent upon them getting their funding in place.”

Commissioners also passed the 2022-2023 county budget at the meeting Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

