Brunswick County Commissioners pledge $3M to help rebuild dams in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Brunswick County voted Monday night to approve a request from leaders in Boiling Spring Lakes, and pledged three million dollars to help rebuild the dams that burst from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rains in 2018.

The county will provide $750,000 to the city in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Since 2018, city has been on a mission to rebuild the dams and repair Alton Lennon Road, which also washed out in the storm. Estimates show it will cost about $52 million.

The state allocated 14 million dollars in its’ recently passed budget. FEMA will cover some of the cost as well. The city might finance about $15 million through raised property taxes.

Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte lives in Boiling Spring Lakes. “This will not be us writing a check for $3 million to the city of Boiling Spring Lakes,” said Forte. “This will be contingent upon them getting their funding in place.”

Commissioners also passed the 2022-2023 county budget at the meeting Monday evening.

