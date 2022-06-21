Brunswick County budget raises some water fees, but rates remain the same

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of its reccomended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, including increases to certain water and sewer fees.

Water and sewer rates have not been changed from the increase which began on January of 2022, but certain installation and inspection fees have been hiked.

The fee for installing 3/4 inch meter alone will increase from $250 to $400, the county currently pays $400 to install a meter. The fee to install a 3/4 inch meter and tap together will increase from $650 to $2,700. For the same install, CFPUA currently charges $2,100 and Pender County charges $1,825. The cost of testing 3/4 inch and 1 inch meters will increase from $35 to $125.

The changes will take effect on July 1 and can be viewed below. You can find the full FY23 budget here.

