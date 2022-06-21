Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County budget raises some water fees, but rates remain the same

Water meter (File photo)
Water meter (File photo)(AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of its reccomended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, including increases to certain water and sewer fees.

Water and sewer rates have not been changed from the increase which began on January of 2022, but certain installation and inspection fees have been hiked.

The fee for installing 3/4 inch meter alone will increase from $250 to $400, the county currently pays $400 to install a meter. The fee to install a 3/4 inch meter and tap together will increase from $650 to $2,700. For the same install, CFPUA currently charges $2,100 and Pender County charges $1,825. The cost of testing 3/4 inch and 1 inch meters will increase from $35 to $125.

The changes will take effect on July 1 and can be viewed below. You can find the full FY23 budget here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
Riley Conner
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
21-year-old Tatyana Green
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington

Latest News

Richard Carl Blanton
Local man sentenced to 9 years in prison for kidnapping, assault
Get Fit with 6: Keep kids active thru Summer
Get Fit with 6: Keeping kids active thru the Summer
Three in custody following a search for four teens who were in a stolen vehicle
Carolina Beach police arrest three teens after search, one suspect still unaccounted for
The board unanimously approved special use permits for both a sand mine in the county and...
Pender County Commissioners approve broadband internet spots for rural areas