Big Dawg Productions presents: “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, you can catch a play with a different twist to a popular teen movie.

Big Dawg Productions is producing “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls” and it’s playing at Thalian Hall this week.

The play follows Paulina, the queen bee at a Ghana boarding school. She has her sights set on winning the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of a new student captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s close friends. This comedy explores the universal similarities and major differences facing teenage girls across the world.

The play will be shown at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Studio Theatre at Thalian Hall from Thursday through Sunday.

The show starts at 7:30 Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday matinees begin at 3 p.m.

You can buy tickets for the play at Thalian Hall.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.