Wilmington PD searching for missing teen

A teen girl looks at the camera. She has frizzy curly hair, long eyelashes and a pink raincoat.
Brianna Johnson(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Per the release, Brianna Johnson is 16 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing shorts and a white shirt, and her mode of travel is unknown.

WPD asks anyone who sees her to dial 911, and encourages anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

