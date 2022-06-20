Wilmington PD searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Per the release, Brianna Johnson is 16 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing shorts and a white shirt, and her mode of travel is unknown.

WPD asks anyone who sees her to dial 911, and encourages anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

