SEEDS of Healing to hold free HIV Testing Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing plans to host a free HIV Testing Day Event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

“Studies show that approximately 13% of people in the U.S. don’t know their HIV status (CDC, 2019). Knowing your HIV status provides essential information that will help keep you health,” writes SEEDS of Healing in a release.

Results from the tests come back in 20 minutes, and the hosts will provide refreshments, music, a photo booth and giveaways. Everyone who gets tested will receive a $10 gift card. The event will be held at SEEDS of Healing Inc., 1624 Princess Street, Wilmington.

You can learn more by checking the SEEDS of Healing Facebook or Instagram or by contacting them at info@seedsofhealinginc.org or 910-390-6005.

