Person shot in Wilmington near Hanover and 3rd Streets

One person was shot early Monday morning on 3rd Street near the Wilson Center.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was shot early Monday morning on 3rd Street near the Wilson Center.

We received the call at around 1:30 a.m. and sent a reporter to the scene, but we still do not have confirmation on the victim’s name or condition. We are yet to receive word on any suspects.

We will update this story as we gather more information.

