Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ameer Deshawn Johnson was last seen by his guardian on Wednesday, June 15. He was supposed to return on June 17.

Johnson is 6′2 and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing either dark sweatpants or jeans, with a black shirt and wearing a baseball cap. Johnson was last reported traveling to the area of Red Oak, N.C., with two friends.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515 and refer to case #2022-01625.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.