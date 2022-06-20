Pender Co. man charged with insurance fraud

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw man has been charged with insurance fraud, N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Monday.

According to a news release, special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Terry Allen Spivey, 57, of falsely telling Essentia Insurance Co. that his vehicle was stolen and then wrecked when he had been in an auto accident.

The offense allegedly occurred on Dec. 03, 2021.

