Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers
21-year-old Tatyana Green
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
Record levels of inflation is what's driving these high gas prices.
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.
Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk
In remarks Monday, President Joe Biden said he is looking at a possible gas tax holiday and may...
Biden: Expect gas tax holiday decision by end of week
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids
Pawn shop
After paying thousands on loan, woman finds out she’s no closer to getting items back from pawn shop