Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Roy Cooper tested positive Monday for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper tested positive Monday for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.

“The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms,” a news release states. “He has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.”

Officials say Cooper is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

He will be working from home, according to his office.

