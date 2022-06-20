First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances slight to begin summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Monday! We’re wrapping up astronomical spring with fair skies, light breezes, and pleasant temperatures this evening settling into the 60s.

5:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 is the summer solstice and, thanks to an expanding high pressure ridge, the Cape Fear Region will have a toasty start to the new season. Expect periods of hot sun, limited cooling storms, afternoon highs trending to the 90s, and heat index values a couple of points higher. Stay hydrated and sunscreened!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Though the tropics are inactive now, vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

