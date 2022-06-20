Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm for Juneteenth, hotter midweek

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, June 19, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The federal observance of Juneteenth is this Monday, June 20 and it will come with some gorgeous weather. After a cool and refreshing start, your First Alert Forecast includes sunny intervals, rain chances near zero, light breezes, and seasonably warm high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s.

5:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 is the summer solstice and, thanks to an expanding high pressure ridge, the Cape Fear Region will have a toasty start to the new season. Expect periods of hot sun, limited cooling storms, afternoon highs in the 90s, and heat index values a couple of points higher. Stay hydrated and sunscreened!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Though the tropics are inactive now, vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

