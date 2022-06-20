Senior Connect
Fire destroys home, damages another in Supply

Fire crews responded to 2136 Bass Ave. SW and were able to extinguish the fire before 3 p.m.
Fire crews responded to 2136 Bass Ave. SW and were able to extinguish the fire before 3 p.m.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed a home and damaged another Monday afternoon in Supply.

Fire crews responded to 2136 Bass Ave. SW and were able to extinguish the fire before 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

According to one of the residents, she was alerted to the fire when a neighbor began banging on the backdoor to get her out of the home.

