COVID-19 vaccines now available in New Hanover Co. for children ages 6 months and older

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children as young as six months old can receive pediatric does of the COVID-19 vaccine following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Moderna’s two-dose pediatric vaccine currently is available at New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center located at 1507 Greenfield St. County officials also expect to receive the pediatric three-dose Pfizer vaccine soon. Families also can contact their child’s primary physician to inquire about the vaccine.

“We know that vaccines are the greatest protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. To be able to offer that protection to younger children is very exciting,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jonathan Campbell. “This age group has a harder time properly utilizing preventative measures, such as wearing face coverings, and often have greater risk for exposure in daycare, school or summer camp settings, so this is an important measure to keep them safe from the risks of COVID-19.”

The Pandemic Operations Center currently is offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to those who are eligible. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov, but walk-ups also will be accepted.

The Pandemic Operations Center will be offering vaccines at the following days and times:

Monday 9-5

Tuesday 9-5

Thursday 9-6

Friday 1-5

For more information about vaccines, boosters or any other COVID-19-related questions, you can call the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800 or visit health.nhcgov.com/coronavirus.

