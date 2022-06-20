Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

County expected to help fund Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration

Terry Dail, now in his 70s, only hopes he can one day make memories on the water with his...
Terry Dail, now in his 70s, only hopes he can one day make memories on the water with his family again.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes might be one step closer to having its lakefront properties restored to their former glory as the county considers a request for $3 million dollars to help fund the project.

“I was kind of devastated when we lost the lake,” said lakefront property owner Terry Dail. “I thought for sure by now we’d have water again.”

In 2018, Hurricane Florence washed out three dams, leaving lakebeds dry.

“We really miss it,” said Dail. “I used to come out here every morning and sit out on my dock and eat breakfast out here and feed the fish, feed my alligator.”

There are no fish or gators at the end of his dock, today. Instead, the dry lakebed looks more like a growing forest and boats like Dail’s Ski Supreme are gathering dust.

“We used the lake a lot. My family waterskied,” said Dail. “We started as soon as we moved here. We skied here all year long.”

That’s not all Dail stands to lose. Since moving here five years ago, he’s welcomed several visitors hoping to stop by to see a variety of rare plants in his backyard. Pitcher plants, venus fly traps and sundew all grow near his dock -- thriving off the moist soil.

“Just before the lake lost all the water, the University of North Carolina sent a crew here and they counted all of my plants,” said Dail. “I had 1,500 Venus fly traps, 5000 pitcher plants and about 500 sundew plants.”

Dail says those numbers have changed drastically since the lake dried up. He estimates 500 have died in a matter of four years.

Since 2018, city has been on a mission to rebuild the dams and repair Alton Lennon Road, which also washed out in the storm. It’s not an easy feat, though, as it will cost about $52 million to accomplish.

FEMA is only willing to cover less than half the costs. The state allocated 14 million dollars in its recently passed budget. The city might finance about $15 million through raised property taxes -- but the remainder of the bill, leaders hope, the county will cover.

Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte lives in Boiling Spring Lakes. He says he’s confident the board will vote in favor of funding part of the project at their meeting Monday night.

“This will not be us writing a check for $3 million to the city of Boiling Spring Lakes,” said Forte. “This will be contingent upon them getting their funding in place. We’ll give them $750,000 a year over a 4-year period to pay back their funding.”

Back in March, Mayor Jeff Winecoff asked the county to consider allocating $3 million for the city over the next two years.

“I feel strongly that they will help our City and residents with the needed funding,” said Winecoff. “They have a hard job deciding how to fund their budget and I would like to thank them for the consideration of our request.”

It’s a small contribution to cover the $52 million price tag but its a step in the right direction. Dail, now in his 70s, only hopes he can one day make memories on the water with his family again.

“I sure hope they’re serious about getting it fixed,” said Dail. “It’s been too long already.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Jihad Johnson
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in downtown Wilmington
Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers
21-year-old Tatyana Green
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington
The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
Record levels of inflation is what's driving these high gas prices.
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, Ameer Deshawn Johnson was last seen by his guardian on...
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
NC Supreme Court finds effective life sentence for 15-year-old defendant unconstitutional
Fire crews responded to 2136 Bass Ave. SW and were able to extinguish the fire before 3 p.m.
Fire destroys home, damages another in Supply
Brunswick county adding new police chiefs
6 New police chiefs in Brunswick county towns push for collaboration