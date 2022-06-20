Columbus County man pleads guilty to drug crimes

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A man plead guilty and was given an active sentence of 12 to 24 months and a sentence to serve 6-17 months consecutively following a drug arrest on June 1.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant on Valley Lane in Hallsboro on June 1. Steven Trent Boone, 34 and Jordan Little, 32, were both arrested soon after. The CCSO says the residence had been a “hot spot” for drug activity, and that Boone tried to dispose of the drugs after deputies arrived.

Boone was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

On June 15, the Columbus County Superior Court gave Boone an active sentence of 12 to 24 months for the sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance from an investigation in 2020. The next day, Boone was sentenced to serve 6 to 17 months consecutively for the drug charges given to him following the June 1 search warrant.

Little was also arrested and charged, but the release does not specify if he was found guilty or if he has appeared in court yet. He was served outstanding warrants and charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

