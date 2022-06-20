Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus County man pleads guilty to drug crimes

A mugshot shows a dark-skinned man with a short beard/
Steven Trent Boone(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A man plead guilty and was given an active sentence of 12 to 24 months and a sentence to serve 6-17 months consecutively following a drug arrest on June 1.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a search warrant on Valley Lane in Hallsboro on June 1. Steven Trent Boone, 34 and Jordan Little, 32, were both arrested soon after. The CCSO says the residence had been a “hot spot” for drug activity, and that Boone tried to dispose of the drugs after deputies arrived.

Boone was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

On June 15, the Columbus County Superior Court gave Boone an active sentence of 12 to 24 months for the sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance from an investigation in 2020. The next day, Boone was sentenced to serve 6 to 17 months consecutively for the drug charges given to him following the June 1 search warrant.

Little was also arrested and charged, but the release does not specify if he was found guilty or if he has appeared in court yet. He was served outstanding warrants and charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers
21-year-old Tatyana Green
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington
The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
Record levels of inflation is what's driving these high gas prices.
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station
Source: KFDA
Brunswick County issues Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert

Latest News

The goal of the architects was to incorporate elements of local history into the design and...
NHC Commissioners approve amendment to for Project Grace plans
Brianna Johnson
Wilmington PD searching for missing teen
HIV Testing Day Event flyer
SEEDS of Healing to hold free HIV Testing Day
Residents from all over southeastern North Carolina celebrated Juneteenth Sunday.
Wilmington residents reflect on Juneteenth at “Speak Ya Peace” celebration