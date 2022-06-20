Senior Connect
Coastal BUDS launches new “Down to Move” program

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome started "Down to Move" over the weekend.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A local organization has launched a new program for individuals with Down syndrome.

The program includes one to two monthly meet-ups to give those living with Down syndrome a chance to socialize, get active and stay moving.

The meet-ups will take place at Therapy Works Developmental Gym from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

The event is for children between two and 12 years old with Down syndrome and their siblings.

Space is limited so pre-registration is required for the free meetup.

To register call 910-742-5204, or you can email Coastal BUDS at coastalbuds2016@gmail.com.

