6 New police chiefs in Brunswick county towns push for collaboration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There has been a changing of the guards in Brunswick county.

6 new police chiefs have been sworn in all within the last year: Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Shallotte, Navassa, Northwest, and Oak Island. These departments have seen exponential growth in their respective cities as Brunswick county is growing at a pace that’s one of the fastest in the state.

Chief Jeremy Humphries of Leland served 10 years there before becoming chief. Kevin Smith of Boiling Spring Lakes spent over 14 years around Brunswick county in law enforcement before becoming the chief of police.

Charlie Morris, police chief of Oak Island has been sworn in for only three months but has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement in North Carolina. he says it is incredibly important to form relationships with his fellow newly appointed chiefs.

“You wanna form those relationships before something happens, before there’s a critical incident so you’re not trying to establish those relationships on the fly. Cultivating relationships is vitally important in the law-enforcement community.” says Morris.

District Attorney Jon David has held a luncheon already for all of the new chiefs and plans on having more to bring them together.

