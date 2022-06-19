Senior Connect
Wilmington residents reflect on Juneteenth at “Speak Ya Peace” celebration

SB Juneteenth celebration
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents from all over southeastern North Carolina celebrated Juneteenth Sunday.

At the Cameron Arts Museum, the Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington hosted the “Speak Ya Peace” event. There was food trucks, live music from local organizations, spoken word, and even a fashion show where eventgoers encouraged to wear African inspired attire.

The event had a goal of bringing communities together, but also reflecting on the holiday and its meaning.

Founder of Speak Your Peace of Wilmington Mahlaynee Nicole-Cooper says there is one important thing she wants people to know “It would mean a lot to me that if this holiday raised the question of who are you in 2022 and what are you doing as a human being to attribute to the freedom of those who are being oppressed”.

“We gotta make sure that we teach the next generation. And it just means so much to make sure that I can bring my children to show them the things like the boundless statue here, to come celebrate it here in this light, can’t beat it” says Larry Rice, co-founder of a North Carolina based Jeep group who attended the event.

