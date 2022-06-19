Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington

21-year-old Tatyana Green
21-year-old Tatyana Green(WPD)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two women were injured in a drive by shooting early Sunday morning in Downtown Wilmington near Princess Street and Water Street.

Officers on foot downtown heard shots just before 3 o’clock Sunday morning. A 21-year-old female was standing on a nearby curb with gunshot wounds. Shortly after, a second female victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

With the help of witnesses and one of the victims that knew the suspect, officers were able to identify the suspect and conduct a felony vehicle stop in the 500 block of N. 30th Street. 21-year-old Tatyana Zyterria Green was arrested without further incident.

Green is charged with:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicts serious injury
  • Shooting from a vehicle
  • Discharging a firearm within city limits

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

Green is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers
The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
Record levels of inflation is what's driving these high gas prices.
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station
Source: KFDA
Brunswick County issues Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert

Latest News

Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers
Leland Fire/Rescue Logo
Leland Fire Department opens long-awaited new station
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station
Hayes is a World War II veteran, and celebrated his 99th birthday on Friday. His family planned...
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday