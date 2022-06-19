Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two women were injured in a drive by shooting early Sunday morning in Downtown Wilmington near Princess Street and Water Street.

Officers on foot downtown heard shots just before 3 o’clock Sunday morning. A 21-year-old female was standing on a nearby curb with gunshot wounds. Shortly after, a second female victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

With the help of witnesses and one of the victims that knew the suspect, officers were able to identify the suspect and conduct a felony vehicle stop in the 500 block of N. 30th Street. 21-year-old Tatyana Zyterria Green was arrested without further incident.

Green is charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicts serious injury

Shooting from a vehicle

Discharging a firearm within city limits

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

Green is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

