Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

Flight-Aware reported 769 canceled flights Sunday, nearly 860 Saturday and more than 1,400 cancellations.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers
The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.
‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday
Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
Record levels of inflation is what's driving these high gas prices.
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station
Source: KFDA
Brunswick County issues Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert

Latest News

Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
21-year-old Tatyana Green
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Downtown Wilmington
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover