First Alert Forecast: a fantastic Father’s Day, another heatwave this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday and Father’s Day! A comfortable start to your day arrives in the 70s by breakfast before afternoon temperatures rise to the seasonable 80s. Expect mostly sunny and rain-free skies for your outdoor plans. Enjoy! The coolest part of your First Alert Forecast is the nights following Father’s Day Sunday: 60s and lower 70s are probable. A torrid high pressure ridge will flex on the rest of the weekend and even more for much of next week.

And, with Summer officially arriving Tuesday, it’s no surprise another heat wave is on the way. Dangerously hot conditions with high heat index values appear possible into the new workweek, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday when air temperatures are back in the middle and upper 90s.

Thankfully, no tropical systems are operative anywhere in the Atlantic Basin. Bonnie is the next storm name on the 2022 list.

View your mainly sizzling seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Even though the tropics are quiet, vigilance and preparedness are key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

