Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
North Carolina Blueberry Festival
Here’s the full schedule of events at the N.C. Blueberry Festival!
NHRMC says details of report about woman dying in ER lobby are not correct.
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus
Tyler Greenfield
Man who was granted a second trial found guilty of murder again
Deputies seized of 130.4 grams of cocaine, 26.5 pounds of marijuana and 29 firearms in the case.
Three Supply men facing drug, firearm charges

Latest News

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride