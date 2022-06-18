Senior Connect
Man dies in Carolina Beach after being pulled from water by beachgoers

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAROLINIA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 33-year-old died in Carolina Beach after being pulled from the water by beachgoers.

The Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department and Novant Health NHRMC EMS were dispatched just after noon on Saturday.

The man was not breathing when first responders arrived at the Sand Fiddler Lane beach access. Life saving measures by responders on scene were unsuccessful.

The man was identified as Ricky Lee Hyde, a 33-year-old male from Wilmington, NC. His next of kin has been notified.

The Carolina Beach Police Department is awaiting autopsy results for the official cause of death, but investigators say they did not find anything suspicious.

