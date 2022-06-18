Leland Fire Department opens long-awaited new station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For a town growing rapidly, resources are needed to keep up with that growth. That’s why the Leland Fire Department just opened a new station in town.

This Saturday, fire crews and Chief Ronnie Hayes held an open house followed by a hose uncoupling ceremony for residents of Leland and surrounding areas. This project has been in the works since 2020 and is finally completed and ready to serve the community with 8 men there 24/7 and 12 total staff members.

The location on Old Lanvale road will allow crews to cut response times around highway 17 from 8-12 minutes down to just 4-8 minutes. Fire Chief Hayes says that’s part of the goal “To get a truck on scene within nine minutes 90% of the time. That’s what we are striving for and by making these changes, building the stations like this one and the new one that’s under construction that’s gonna help us reach that goal”.

Those who attended the ceremony were thrilled to see a new station so close to where they live. Jeff Sullivan, a Leland resident and 30-year fire chief in New York says the station means “Everybody’s safer, you get a car accident and time is everything, minutes count. Somebody has a heart attack and goes down, or has a stroke, every second counts.”

Fire Chief Hayes says the new station’s primary district will serve anywhere from 5000 to 6000 homes around Leland.

