Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘It’s just so unbelievable:’ Community surprises World War II Veteran on his 99th birthday

The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.
The community showed an outpour of support for Mr. Joe's 99th birthday surprise.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In his 99 years of age, Mr. Joe Hayes says he’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s just so unbelievable,” Hayes said as a surprise parade drove by his house.

Hayes is a World War II veteran, and celebrated his 99th birthday on Friday. His family planned a surprise drive-by parade for him, but never expected the overwhelming turnout from the community.

“Was I surprised? Honey, the word surprised doesn’t give the answer to it,” Hayes said jokingly.

Neighbors in his Wilmington community know him as Mr. Joe. They say he sits out on his porch everyday waving and saying hello to everyone, even strangers.

“It makes me feel like we’re all the same,” said Mr. Joe’s neighbor Loretta Efstathiou. “Like we all come from the same place.”

Of course, the million dollar question for Mr. Joe was what the secret to living so long is.

“The man upstairs,” Hayes said. “The man upstairs.”

He credits his faith as the reason he’s still here today. There were times overseas during the war when he says he shouldn’t have made it back, but by grace, he did.

“You ain’t supposed to be looking at me today,” Hayes said through tears. “Because I ain’t supposed to be here. But the man upstairs said, not so.”

Dozens of Mr. Joe’s closest friends drove by, some even on motorcycles and golf carts, singing him birthday songs and delivering hand-made gifts. Members of a motorcycle group even presented him with a plaque for his service, one-by-one shaking Mr. Joe’s hand.

Friday night proved just how special Mr. Joe is to his community, even if it’s as simple as a daily wave from the porch.

“Love your neighbor as yourself,” Hayes said. “You might ask yourself, how am I gonna love somebody that hates me? But that’s God’s word.”

His family says they recently found out that he was born by a midwife, and she may have been 2 years off of his birthdate. They say, whether he’s 99 or 101, they’re happy to celebrate a man with a life well lived.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
NHRMC says details of report about woman dying in ER lobby are not correct.
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
North Carolina Blueberry Festival
Here’s the full schedule of events at the N.C. Blueberry Festival!

Latest News

The plane landed on its belly and it skidded across the runway.
Plane without landing gear deployed lands in Cape Fear Regional Jetport, no injuries reported
Record levels of inflation is what's driving these high gas prices.
Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station
Tyler Greenfield was found guilty of first-degree murder in a New Hanover County courtroom...
Man who was granted a second trial found guilty of murder again
Tyler Greenfield
Man who was granted a second trial found guilty of murder again