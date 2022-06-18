Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sizzling Saturday, warm Father’s Day

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Jun. 17, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another hot June day with afternoon high temperatures will run the gambit of the lower 90s - highest well inland. Developing showers and storm chances remain minimal. In the 80-degree surf, be safe amid a low to moderate rip current risk.

The coolest part of your First Alert Forecast is the nights bookending Father’s Day Sunday: 60s and lower 70s are probable. A torrid high pressure ridge will flex on most of the rest of the weekend and even more for much of next week. Dangerously hot conditions appear possible.

Thankfully, no tropical storms are operative anywhere in the Atlantic Basin. Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a weak yet persistent disturbance near and over Nicaragua for possible slow development as it wobbles northwestward into the weekend. Bonnie is the next storm name on the 2022 list.

View your mostly sizzling seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Even though the tropics are quiet, vigilance and preparedness is key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

