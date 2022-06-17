Senior Connect
Three Supply men facing drug, firearm charges

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Community tips along with information from an overdose investigation led to the arrests of three men on drug and firearm charges, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies seized 130.4 grams of cocaine, 26.5 pounds of marijuana and 29 firearms in the case.

Sam Mallard Hewett, 77, has been charged with:

  • two counts of trafficking in cocaine
  • PWIMSD cocaine
  • two counts of trafficking in SCH VI controlled substance
  • PWIMD SCH VI controlled substance
  • conspire to traffic in SCH VI controlled substance
  • maintain vehicle/dwell/place controlled substance
  • two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of firearm by felon

Jeremy Jijuan Hewett, 37, has been charged with:

  • four counts of trafficking in SCH VI controlled substance
  • two counts of PWIMSD SCH VI controlled substance
  • conspire to traffic in SCH VI controlled substance
  • maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of stolen firearm

Derek Hewett, 52, is charged with:

  • two counts of trafficking in SCH VI controlled substance
  • PWIMSD SCH VI controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance
  • conspire to traffic in SCH VI controlled substance
  • three counts of possession of a stolen firearm
