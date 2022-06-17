Three Supply men facing drug, firearm charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Community tips along with information from an overdose investigation led to the arrests of three men on drug and firearm charges, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies seized 130.4 grams of cocaine, 26.5 pounds of marijuana and 29 firearms in the case.

Sam Mallard Hewett, 77, has been charged with:

two counts of trafficking in cocaine

PWIMSD cocaine

two counts of trafficking in SCH VI controlled substance

PWIMD SCH VI controlled substance

conspire to traffic in SCH VI controlled substance

maintain vehicle/dwell/place controlled substance

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of firearm by felon

Jeremy Jijuan Hewett, 37, has been charged with:

four counts of trafficking in SCH VI controlled substance

two counts of PWIMSD SCH VI controlled substance

conspire to traffic in SCH VI controlled substance

maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of stolen firearm

Derek Hewett, 52, is charged with:

two counts of trafficking in SCH VI controlled substance

PWIMSD SCH VI controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance

conspire to traffic in SCH VI controlled substance

three counts of possession of a stolen firearm

