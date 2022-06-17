Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office looking for missing teen

Jason Allen Blake, 17, was last seen on June 1 at 604 Goldeneye Court, according to the...
Jason Allen Blake, 17, was last seen on June 1 at 604 Goldeneye Court, according to the sheriff’s office.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Jason Allen Blake, 17, was last seen on June 1 at 604 Goldeneye Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blake is 5′7 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has long brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4191.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
NHRMC says details of report about woman dying in ER lobby are not correct.
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Pauline Lindsay Merritt is missing
WPD searching for missing person

Latest News

Source: KFDA
Brunswick County issues Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert
Deputies seized of 130.4 grams of cocaine, 26.5 pounds of marijuana and 29 firearms in the case.
Three Supply men facing drug, firearm charges
Ivanhoe Blueberry Farm.
‘I’m worried about growth’: Blueberry farmer talks about impacts of drought on his berries
“The summer months are traditionally our hardest months”: Red Cross calls on donors for...
“The summer months are traditionally our hardest months”: Red Cross calls on donors for upcoming blood drive