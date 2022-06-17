Sheriff’s office looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Jason Allen Blake, 17, was last seen on June 1 at 604 Goldeneye Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Blake is 5′7 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has long brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4191.

