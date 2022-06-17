Police talk about traffic safety, pedestrian safety to educate people on the roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you spend any amount of time driving around Wilmington you’re bound to see a car accident or possibly someone running a red light. That’s why the Wilmington Police Department is raising awareness about safe driving.

Officer Michael Brannon with WPD’s Traffic Unit says the majority of people he pulls over are in a hurry, but even driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit would only save you a few seconds.

“At 60 miles per hour, you cover 300 feet in 3.4 seconds, at 70 miles an hour, 2.9 seconds, at 80 miles an hour, 2.5 seconds, at 100 miles an hour, which I have stopped people for and plus, 2 seconds,” Brannon said. “You’re not saving any time. All you’re going to do is hurt yourself or somebody else.”

Brannon also says it’s crucial that drivers put their phones down and keep their eyes on the road.

“Pay attention. leave a safe distance, the old rule still applies, for every 10-15 mph leave a car length, leave that distance. cars can stop a lot faster than they used to be able to when that rule was applied back in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, but it still works. don’t be in a rush. if you’re running late, you’re late, it is what it is, just get to your destinations safely.”

That’s critically important with a growing population-- leaving more people on bicycles and others going for a walk in harm’s way. Especially on some of the city’s busiest roads like Carolina Beach Road, Market Street, and College Road.

“We have a lot of pedestrians just cross at any given point, whether it be in the middle of the roadway, some cross intersections -- you need to cross at a designated crosswalk, or if there’s an implied crosswalk, you can cross there. As a pedestrian you may have the right of way, [but] make sure that the driver sees you look at them, then cross when it’s safe,” Brannon said.

Like turning a key or hitting the brakes, driving safely isn’t difficult. It’s as simple as slowing down and paying attention, and it can help prevent a tragedy the next time you’re behind the wheel.

