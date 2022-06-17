Senior Connect
LIVE: Police say multiple people shot at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed multiple people were shot Thursday night at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The suspect is in custody, according to officers.

WBRC reports officers said they are still “actively” clearing the building, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

