Plane without landing gear deployed lands in Cape Fear Regional Jetport, no injuries reported

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A twin-engine plane was involved in an incident at the the Cape Fear Regional Jetport at Oak Island after its landing gear failed to deploy.

The plane landed on its belly and it skidded across the runway until it finally came to a rest.

No one was reported to have sustained any injuries, though there is significant damage to the aircraft, which has yet to be determined if it will be able to be repaired.

The scene has been secured for investigation, and reports of the cause of the incident- whether they had to land without landing gear or because of a mechanical failure- have yet to be released yet.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.