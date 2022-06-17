Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Aurora from the Pender County Animal Shelter

On this special edition of Pet of the Week, we met Aurora from the Pender County Animal Shelter during the North Carolina Blueberry Festival.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - On this special edition of Pet of the Week, host Kim Ratcliff met Aurora from the Pender County Animal Shelter during the North Carolina Blueberry Festival.

According to shelter director Jewel Horton, Aurora is 9-year-old Carolina dog mix and about 30 pounds. She is part of a dog family of three with the other dogs from her former home. She is house trained, crate trained, good with kids and good with other dogs. She also comes with her dog bin and crate.

“Her owner was a COVID nurse, worked on the front line for two years. Sadly, her husband passed away. And then after two years of being a COVID nurse, her mom contracted COVID, and then unfortunately suffered a cardiac event shortly thereafter and got behind on her HOA dues,” Horton said. “The HOA foreclosed on her home due to that and sold her home, and she found herself homeless and had to turn in all three of her dogs to the animal shelter.”

All three of her dogs, including Aurora, have been sponsored and may be adopted for free.

“They’re the friendliest happiest house dogs,” Horton said.

You can adopt Aurora and her siblings or set up a meet and greet by calling the Pender County Animal Shelter at 910-259-1484. You can also come by the shelter at 3280 New Savannah Rd in Burgaw from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to help people either retain their pets if we can help them get assistance or help them find homes for their animals,” Horton said.

