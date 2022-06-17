Organization helps drivers out by cutting gas prices in half at local gas station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Americans For Prosperity set prices at a Wilmington gas station to $2.38 on Friday, June 17, a number that hasn’t been seen since January 2021.

Cars lined up around the block for over a mile to take advantage of this deal. Gas prices are near a record high across the country and Southeastern North Carolina is no different. High gas prices are straining people’s budgets and making them think twice about other non-essential trips.

Tammy Wilson arrived to the Exxon on S. 17th Street over an hour before the pumps opened up. “I try not to go out more than I have to...it’s almost like your life is dictated by the price of gas,” she says.

Americans For Prosperity is a conservative leaning political group who dropped the price to what gas was before President Biden took office. The organization plans to hit 100 cities in just over 90 days. They have sold over 2,250 gallons of gas to just over 200 vehicles.

