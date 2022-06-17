Senior Connect
Man who was granted a second trial found guilty of murder again

Tyler Greenfield
Tyler Greenfield(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was granted a second trial after his earlier conviction was overturned has been found guilty of murder again.

Tyler Greenfield was found guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in a New Hanover County courtroom Friday.

He was sentenced to life is prison.

Greenfield is accused of killing Robert Scott and shooting another person during a drug deal in Wilmington in 2015.

Greenfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole after his first conviction in the case in 2017.

In 2020, the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the conviction after it found Greenfield was prejudiced by the trial court’s failure to give the jury his proposed self-defense and transferred intent instructions for an assault charge related to the shooting of the second victim.

