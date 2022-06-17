‘I’m worried about growth’: Blueberry farmer talks about impacts of drought on his berries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is one of the top blueberry growing states in the country, and it’s something that Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms clearly takes pride in.

“It’s a year round deal,” co-owner of Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms, Willie Moore, said.

Farming of course takes water, and the ongoing drought in Southeast North Carolina is putting a strain on some farmers.

“This is kind of unprecedented,” Moore said when asked if his farm has seen a drought like this before.

But it’s not the drought that has them feeling blue.

“The impact we’ve had mostly from the drought has been to the cost of fuel prices. Most of the blueberry farmers in North Carolina, we have the solid set irrigation systems that we can apply water if needed,” Moore said. “If it’s a little on the dry side, it’s better for us than having way too much.”

The 250-acre farm has eight man made lakes that the irrigation system pumps water from. Moore says the irrigation system runs every week for at least 5 hours, pumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water.

“We have lakes that we irrigate out of and you know, if you keep sucking out of it, before long you will find the bottom and then when you run out of water and you know if you lose the plant next year, you don’t have any production, so we [need] to keep that plant surviving.”

From irrigation systems to man made lakes, the farm can deal with the drought, but the lack of natural rainfall can make a difference down the road.

“I’m worried about growth because if we continue with the drought, then, you know, we won’t have the growth back that we normally get and it could affect us so far as the potential for growth for next year’s crop.” Moore said.

Harvest typically starts around the 10th of May and peak season is through mid-June, then late season comes in shortly after around June 20th, ending mid-July.

For now they hope to pick their average of about 3.5 million pounds of berries through the end of the harvest, and luckily Moore says on the production side of things they’re on track for a normal year.

