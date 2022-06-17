Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: another sizzling heat wave looms

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, June 16, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another June afternoon across the Cape Fear region. Afternoon high temperatures will run the gambit of 90s - highest well inland - with taxing heat index values above 100 degrees. Developing showers and storms are possible in spots late in the afternoon and evening. If thunder roars head indoors. In the 80-degree surf, be safe amid a low to moderate rip current risk.

The coolest part of your First Alert Forecast is the nights bookending Father’s Day Sunday: 60s and lower 70s are probable. A torrid high pressure ridge will flex on most of the rest of the weekend and even more for much of next week. Dangerously hot conditions appear possible.

Thankfully, no tropical storms are operative anywhere in the Atlantic Basin. Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a weak yet persistent disturbance near and over Nicaragua for possible slow development as it wobbles northwestward into the weekend. Bonnie is the next storm name on the 2022 list.

View your mostly sizzling seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Even though the tropics are quiet, vigilance and preparedness is key this time of year: wect.com/hurricane.

