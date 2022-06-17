Senior Connect
Court denies Cape Fear Academy’s motion to dismiss former students’ Title IX, breach of contract claims

Lawsuit filed against Cape Fear Academy after student banned from commencement due to petition
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A district court denied Cape Fear Academy’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by three former students claiming Title IX violations and breach of contract.

According to a lawsuit filed against the school last year, Cape Fear Academy is accused of discrimination and retaliation after a student was banned from participating in commencement ceremonies due to her role in an online petition.

In the complaint, the student and other female students at the school claim they were subjected to “bullying” and “sexual harassment” from some of the male students.

The court did dismiss two of the plaintiffs’ claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

