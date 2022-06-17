Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Cooking: Simple, Tasty Blueberry Crisp

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blueberry crisp is a great comfort food and a great use for some locally grown blueberries. Bill Murray is joined by Chef Gwen from the Glow Academy for this edition of Cape Fear Cooking.

The finished crisp can be served cold or warm and feeds four to eight people depending on the serving size.

Ingredients:

  • A foil pie pan
  • Cooking spray
  • A dry pint of blueberries, or 2 1/2 cups. Gwen recommends berries from Cottle Family Farms from North Carolina.
  • 1/3 cup of sugar
  • 1 tsp of lemon
  • 1 tsp of vanilla
  • 2 tbsp of corn starch
  • A stick of butter, cut into cubes and chilled
  • 1 cup of a granola of your choice
  • Optional: whip cream

Take your foil pie pan and spray the bottom with the cooking spray. Keeping in mind that the crisp won’t be stirred, spread the dry blueberries on the pan and sprinkle the cup of sugar across the surface. Combine the 1 tsp of lemon and 1 tsp of vanilla and spread it across the top.

Spread the corn starch across the top. Take chilled, cubed butter and scatter it on top. Spread the granola of your choice, avoiding the edges of the pan if you would like the blueberries visible at the outer edge of the crisp.

Place the pan into the oven at 375 for one hour. Remove the crisp from the oven and let it cool for an hour to set, and the crisp is ready to serve. It can be served warm or cool, but Gwen notes that her kids prefer it cold.

Once it is out of the oven and cooled down, the crisp is ready to eat and can be served with or without whip cream.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust
NHRMC says details of report about woman dying in ER lobby are not correct.
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus
Pauline Lindsay Merritt is missing
WPD searching for missing person

Latest News

Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn
Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn
New Hanover County provides free meals to kids and teens 18 and under this summer
NHC Schools provides free meals for kids this summer
A new bill would allow all students in N.C. to receive free lunches
N.C. Bill would provide free lunches to all students in public schools
Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen
Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts