Cape Fear Cooking: Simple, Tasty Blueberry Crisp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blueberry crisp is a great comfort food and a great use for some locally grown blueberries. Bill Murray is joined by Chef Gwen from the Glow Academy for this edition of Cape Fear Cooking.

The finished crisp can be served cold or warm and feeds four to eight people depending on the serving size.

Ingredients:

A foil pie pan

Cooking spray

A dry pint of blueberries, or 2 1/2 cups. Gwen recommends berries from Cottle Family Farms from North Carolina.

1/3 cup of sugar

1 tsp of lemon

1 tsp of vanilla

2 tbsp of corn starch

A stick of butter, cut into cubes and chilled

1 cup of a granola of your choice

Optional: whip cream

Take your foil pie pan and spray the bottom with the cooking spray. Keeping in mind that the crisp won’t be stirred, spread the dry blueberries on the pan and sprinkle the cup of sugar across the surface. Combine the 1 tsp of lemon and 1 tsp of vanilla and spread it across the top.

Spread the corn starch across the top. Take chilled, cubed butter and scatter it on top. Spread the granola of your choice, avoiding the edges of the pan if you would like the blueberries visible at the outer edge of the crisp.

Place the pan into the oven at 375 for one hour. Remove the crisp from the oven and let it cool for an hour to set, and the crisp is ready to serve. It can be served warm or cool, but Gwen notes that her kids prefer it cold.

Once it is out of the oven and cooled down, the crisp is ready to eat and can be served with or without whip cream.

