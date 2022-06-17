Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s turning into another difficult day for airline travelers in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, as they try to recover from storms that raked the central and eastern parts of the country. That follows more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday.

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the rest of the summer.

There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings. (CNN, WSMV, WCCO, WLWT, WISC, ABBOTT NUTRITION, POOL, NETSHARE)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
NHRMC says details of report about woman dying in ER lobby are not correct.
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Pauline Lindsay Merritt is missing
WPD searching for missing person

Latest News

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
Deputies seized of 130.4 grams of cocaine, 26.5 pounds of marijuana and 29 firearms in the case.
Three Supply men facing drug, firearm charges
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms