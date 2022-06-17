Brunswick County issues Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has issued a Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert effective immediately.

County officials say the alert affects all customers of public water systems anywhere in Brunswick County.

“Brunswick County asks the users of public water systems throughout the county to be diligent in using water wisely,” a news release said. “Demand for water has exceeded 80% of the available production and distribution capacity. As Independence Day approaches, water demands are expected to increase.

“Brunswick County Public Utilities provides water service in unincorporated portions of Brunswick County as well as the following communities: Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia, Calabash, Carolina Shores, Caswell Beach, Navassa, Northwest, Sandy Creek, St. James, Sunset Beach, and Varnamtown.

“Customers of other utilities such as Bald Head Island, Brunswick Regional – H2GO (Belville), Holden Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, Shallotte, and Southport are under the same restrictions since these utilities receive their water from Brunswick County Public Utilities.”

With the alert, water system customers are asked to make voluntary adjustments to their water usage habits to reduce peak demands.

“Irrigation demands represent the bulk of non-essential water use, so a primary way that customers can reduce water usage is to limit irrigation,” the news release states. “A unified application of voluntary water reductions by all water system users in Brunswick County can help to avoid mandatory water restrictions.”

The county released the following suggestions to reduce water usage:

Use the following recommended irrigation schedule to even out system demands:

Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday

Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday

No irrigation on Mondays



Defer all non-essential water use (lawn irrigation) to outside the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably after nightfall.

Do not overwater your yard. One inch of water per week in the summer will keep most types of grass healthy. To determine how long you need to run your sprinkler to provide 1-inch of water, place straight edged cans at different distances from your sprinkler and time how long it takes to fill an average of 1-inch of water in each can. Water occasionally but deeply to encourage deeper rooting that makes grass more drought/heat tolerant.

Install rain shut-off devices on automatic sprinkler systems.

Do not water pavement and impervious surfaces.

Limit lawn watering to that necessary for plant survival. Water lawns outside of the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.; preferably after nightfall.

Water shrubbery the minimum required. Water shrubbery outside of the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Use drip irrigation systems in shrubbery beds and around trees to prevent water loss through evaporation.

Use ample mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture.

Plant drought-tolerant grasses, trees, and plants.

Adjust mower height to a higher setting to retain moisture.

Limit the use of clothes washers and dishwashers and when used, operate fully loaded. Operate dishwashers outside of the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably after nightfall.

Limit vehicle washing to a minimum. Use commercial car washes that recycle water.

Use shower for bathing rather than bathtub and limit shower to no more than five minutes.

Inspect and repair all faulty and defective parts of faucets and toilets. Pay attention to dripping sounds.

Do not leave faucets running while shaving, brushing teeth, rinsing, or preparing food.

Do not wash down outside areas such as sidewalks, driveways, patios, etc.

Install water-saving showerheads and other water conservation devices.

Install water-saving devices in toilets such as early closing flappers.

Limit hours of water-cooled air conditioners.

Keep drinking water in a container in the refrigerator instead of running water from a faucet until it is cool.

Fill or top off swimming pools only from dusk until dawn.

Cover pool and spas when not in use to prevent evaporation.

Use disposable and biodegradable dishes where possible.

Information and any updates can be found at brunswickcountync.gov/utilities.

