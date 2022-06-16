WPD searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for Pauline Lindsay Merritt.

Merritt is 56 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. They were last seen on June 11 between 3 and 4 p.m. at the 4100 block of Oleander Drive wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Police believe they may be travelling on foot.

“If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” writes the WPD in a release.

