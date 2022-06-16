Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing person

A woman in her 50s smiles at the camera next to another person who is only partially visible in...
Pauline Lindsay Merritt is missing(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for Pauline Lindsay Merritt.

Merritt is 56 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. They were last seen on June 11 between 3 and 4 p.m. at the 4100 block of Oleander Drive wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Police believe they may be travelling on foot.

“If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” writes the WPD in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

