Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Anyone with any information is to call WPD at 910-343-3609.
Anyone with any information is to call WPD at 910-343-3609.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Bethany Estepp.

Estepp is five feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a black tank top, and pink puma sandals.

She was last seen on Tuesday, June 7, around Market Street, and she may be seen around downtown Wilmington.

Anyone with any information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609.

