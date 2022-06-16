Trial continues for man whose murder conviction was overturned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday in the murder trial of a man whose earlier conviction was overturned.

Tyler Greenfield is accused of killing Robert Scott and shooting another person during a drug deal in Wilmington in 2015.

Greenfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole after his conviction in the case in 2017.

In 2020, the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the conviction after it found Greenfield was prejudiced by the trial court’s failure to give the jury his proposed self-defense and transferred intent instructions for an assault charge related to the shooting of the woman.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.