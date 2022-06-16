Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Trial continues for man whose murder conviction was overturned

Tyler Greenfield
Tyler Greenfield(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday in the murder trial of a man whose earlier conviction was overturned.

Tyler Greenfield is accused of killing Robert Scott and shooting another person during a drug deal in Wilmington in 2015.

Greenfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole after his conviction in the case in 2017.

In 2020, the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the conviction after it found Greenfield was prejudiced by the trial court’s failure to give the jury his proposed self-defense and transferred intent instructions for an assault charge related to the shooting of the woman.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
Water and Rescue officials confirmed it was only one person that was pulled into the water and...
Woman dies after being pulled out of rip current near Oak Island
A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that a Leland public charter school is required to comply...
Federal appeals court rules against Charter Day School in dress code case
Police lights
Wilmington man sentenced to 40 years for production of child pornography
A $10 million donation from basketball star and Wilmington native Michael Jordan will help...
Novant Health announces second location of Michael Jordan-funded clinic

Latest News

Pauline Lindsay Merritt is missing
WPD searching for missing person
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust
The goal of the architects was to incorporate elements of local history into the design and...
NHC Commissioners to discuss plans for Project Grace
Pride flags
Local groups offering community and resources for parents of LGBTQ children