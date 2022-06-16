“The summer months are traditionally our hardest months”: Red Cross calls on donors for upcoming blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the summer heat intensifies, so does the demand for lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear depends on donors during a time the blood supply is most critical.

“The summer months are traditionally our hardest months to collect lifesaving blood as people have so many other interests and options with our beautiful beaches, summer blockbuster movies, etc.,” says James Jarvis, executive director of the Red Cross of the Cape Fear.

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive Wednesday, June 22 at Independence Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Masonic Lodge #319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington.

Jarvis says the need is always there even when appointments fill up during blood drives. He says now, though, more than ever is when they need people to roll up their sleeves.

“Blood is a perishable lifesaving asset that has a shelf life of only 42 days, so it is imperative that we have a stable supply to meet the needs of local hospitals,” Jarvis says. “The summer months are additionally challenging for our blood supply as historically 20% of our national blood supply comes from school drives (high schools and colleges), which are on summer break.”

Jarvis says the Fourth of July holiday will make the demand that much greater.

“July 4th weekend has historically been one of the busier weekends in the year for blood needs due to fireworks accidents, vehicle accidents, waterborne mishaps at our pools and beaches, and increased alcohol consumption that leads to injuries,” he says.

If you would like to make an appointment for the blood drive at Independence Mall on June 22, click here.

The Red Cross also welcomes walk-ins each week at the blood donation center located at 1102 S 16th St.

