Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Several streets closed during the Burgaw Blueberry Festival

Several streets closed during Burgaw Blueberry Fest
Several streets closed during Burgaw Blueberry Fest
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners has approved of several streets closures in anticipation for the North Carolina Burgaw Blueberry Festival.

The following roads will be closed during the festival:

  • Dudley Street from Wilmington Street to Fremont Street- 3 p.m. June 16, Thursday, until 7 p.m. June 17, Friday.
  • Wright Street from Wilmington Street to Fremont Street- 4 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. June 18, Saturday.
  • Fremont Street from Walker Street to Wright Street- 4 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Walker Street from Wilmington Street to Fremont Street - 5 p.m. Friday, until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Walker Street from Fremont Street to Satchwell Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Fremont Street from Walker Street to Cowan Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Fremont Street from Wright Street to Dudley Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Wright Street from Fremont Street to Satchwell Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Dickerson Street from Wilmington Street to Satchwell Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
  • Wright Street from Satchwell Street to Williams Street- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18. Cross streets will remain open at Satchwell Street and Hayes Street.

Anyone seeking further information can call the NC Blueberry Festival Association at 910-259-2007.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital staff say a patient recently died in the ER lobby after waiting for hours to be seen.
Hospital responds to reports patient died in ER lobby waiting to be seen
Water and Rescue officials confirmed it was only one person that was pulled into the water and...
Woman dies after being pulled out of rip current near Oak Island
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust
A $10 million donation from basketball star and Wilmington native Michael Jordan will help...
Novant Health announces second location of Michael Jordan-funded clinic

Latest News

The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County declares Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert
Thursday afternoon, hospital officials expanded on a previous statement responding to claims...
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus
Tyler Greenfield is accused of killing Robert Scott and shooting another person during a drug...
Trial continues for man whose murder conviction was overturned
NHRMC says details of report about woman dying in ER lobby are not correct.
Hospital: No one died in ER waiting room, no investigators on campus