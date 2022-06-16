Several streets closed during the Burgaw Blueberry Festival

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners has approved of several streets closures in anticipation for the North Carolina Burgaw Blueberry Festival.

The following roads will be closed during the festival:

Dudley Street from Wilmington Street to Fremont Street- 3 p.m. June 16, Thursday, until 7 p.m. June 17, Friday.

Wright Street from Wilmington Street to Fremont Street- 4 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. June 18, Saturday.

Fremont Street from Walker Street to Wright Street- 4 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Walker Street from Wilmington Street to Fremont Street - 5 p.m. Friday, until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Walker Street from Fremont Street to Satchwell Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fremont Street from Walker Street to Cowan Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fremont Street from Wright Street to Dudley Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Wright Street from Fremont Street to Satchwell Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Dickerson Street from Wilmington Street to Satchwell Street- 11 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Wright Street from Satchwell Street to Williams Street- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18. Cross streets will remain open at Satchwell Street and Hayes Street.

Anyone seeking further information can call the NC Blueberry Festival Association at 910-259-2007.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.