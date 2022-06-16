NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a drug bust on Jordan Lane on June 9. The investigation began after the Vice and Narcotics Unit got a tip about drug activity in the area.

“Vice & Narcotics Detectives seized 5.5 pounds of Mushrooms, 55 pounds of Marijuana, THC edibles/vape cartridges, 10.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), three (3) firearms, and approximately $51,000.00 in US currency,” writes the NHCSO in a release.

Ahmad Ali was arrested and given a $100,000 secured bond with the following charges:

“Trafficking Marijuana (2 counts) , Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Psilocybin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy), Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.”

Bristol Collier was arrested and given a $75,000 secured bond with the following charges:

“Trafficking Marijuana (2 counts) , Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Psilocybin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy), Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substance, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.”

