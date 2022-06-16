Senior Connect
NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests two, recovers 55 pounds of marijuana following drug bust

Some MDMA, several pounds of mushrooms and 55 pounds of Marijuana are placed alongside drug...
Items recovered from the June 9 drug bust(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a drug bust on Jordan Lane on June 9. The investigation began after the Vice and Narcotics Unit got a tip about drug activity in the area.

“Vice & Narcotics Detectives seized 5.5 pounds of Mushrooms, 55 pounds of Marijuana, THC edibles/vape cartridges, 10.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), three (3) firearms, and approximately $51,000.00 in US currency,” writes the NHCSO in a release.

Ahmad Ali was arrested and given a $100,000 secured bond with the following charges:

“Trafficking Marijuana (2 counts) , Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Psilocybin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy), Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.”

Bristol Collier was arrested and given a $75,000 secured bond with the following charges:

“Trafficking Marijuana (2 counts) , Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Psilocybin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy), Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substance, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.”

