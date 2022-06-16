Senior Connect
New Hanover County woman facing animal cruelty charges indicted by grand jury, under further investigation

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dog walking and boarding business owner Pamela Lynn Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, June 9, for several charges related to animal cruelty.

Rodriguez has been charged with a total of two felony counts of animal cruelty, nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and six counts for failing to get her animals vaccinated after reports came in that two German Shepherds died of extreme dehydration and starvation while Rodriguez had them.

Thomas Skiff, Rodriguez’s boyfriend, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one count of failing to have his dog vaccinated.

Part of the judicial conditions ensures neither can be in possession of an animal. 

Police stated that after non-payment to Pet Paradise for boarding fees, Pet Paradise contacted Animal Services Unit, who took possession of two dogs under Rodriguez and Skiff’s supervision in accordance with the judicial order, and the dogs will be under the ASU’s care until the trial’s completion.

Rodriguez is currently facing the two felony charges under the indictment, while Skiff only faces a misdemeanor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office have also stated that they are aware that Rodriguez is continuously advertising her pet services and they currently have it under investigation.

